Lana Kerr Is Providing Women with Vaginal Issues Intimate Skin Care Solutions through CO2LiftV

Just like the skin on our face and arms needs rejuvenation and constant care to battle dryness and irritation, intimate female parts demand the same attention. Intimate areas are very delicate and are prone to infections and discomfort, which is why it is essential to maintain the health of the vulva and vagina. Lana Kerr, the mastermind behind Lumisque Skincare and home to CO2LiftV, has introduced the first clinically proven gel carboxy on the market to provide women with vulva/vaginal care.

Before CO2LiftV came to be, little technology was available to help rejuvenate the vaginal skin. Lana recognized the painful application that came prior to her discovery; therefore, she introduced the first gel delivery system of carboxy. Clinically proven, Lana's gel is pain-free and affordable. It is revolutionary because it simplifies the best way to improve the skin and can be done in the privacy of your home.

Lana's CO2LiftV demonstrates excellent results, and after only six applications, the skin's elasticity and hydration increased by 26% and 117%, respectively. The gel is the first at-home vaginal rejuvenation kit for women undergoing various phases of their lives. Lana's innovative gel caters to breastfeeding women, women who are perimenopausal and menopausal, and even breast cancer survivors. Furthermore, the gel has been shown to minimize wrinkles and roughness, maximizing radiance and luminosity in postpartum women.

For consistent users, Lana's CO2LiftV gel has alleviated vaginal dryness, increased pleasure during intercourse, and maintained healthy vaginal tissue improving a woman's quality of life. Laser, energy-based devices are one way to handle these issues. Still, the CO2LiftV is a hormone-free, pain-free, fast-acting solution that reconditions vulva/vaginal tissue, all in the privacy of your home.

"My goal is to make CO2LiftV a household name in skin care and to extend the definition of skincare to just the face and the neck. But to include the intimate skin between a woman's legs," shares Lana. While following a thorough skincare routine is a great way to rejuvenate, refresh, and make the skin breathable, the intimate parts of a woman's body require the same attention.

Catering to an unattended niche, Lana's initiative readily provides women with vaginal care solutions that help revive the vulva. She is assisting women in leading a healthy life, empowering them through a gel-based tech that has never been seen before. We wish Lana luck as she takes on more empowering and female confidence-building initiatives.

Disclaimer: IBT does not endorse the above content.