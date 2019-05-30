Lamar Odom, the former NBA player and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, has reportedly opened up about his sex life in his new book titled, "Darkness to Light." In his autobiographical book, he talked about sleeping with plenty of women and how he used to pay a lot of money for abortions.

In his book, Lamar Odom said that he used to sleep with up to six women a week and "demons" troubled him in the earlier days and how he used to get women to just fill up the void. As per The Daily Mail, Odom stated that he needed women as an "outlet...an escape."

"I would f*** five or six girls a week, but my demons tormented me on the one night I went home alone," Lamar admitted.

In addition to this, he talked about getting involved in unprotected sex and how his flings created problems for him.

"But this does not come without problems ... most of my sex has been unprotected, and I've paid for plenty of abortions over the years," he recalled.

The 39-year-old Lamar Odom further disclosed that after the passing of his mother when he was only 12 years old, he used sex as a way to fill up the void.

Lamar Odom married Khloé Kardashian after about a month of dating. Their wedding was featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Following the success of the reality show, Odom became a household name, which fetched him his own spinoff series, titled Khloé & Lamar which debuted on April 10, 2011.

Things started to get sour between Lamar and Khloé when the former was arrested on charges of driving under the influence ov drugs. He was also hospitalized one time after he got several heart attacks and strokes. In 2016, Khloé filed for divorce which was finalized later the same year.

Apart from talking about his sexual encounters, Lamar Odom also talked about the time when he reportedly made threats against Khloé when he was under the influence of cocaine. As per Lamar, he once grabbed his former wife forcefully by the shoulders and even stated that he will kill her.