Lamar Odom isn't living in the past anymore, and he would sincerely like others around him to move on too. The former NBA star shared a picture on his Instagram account on Thursday, where he urged people to stop asking him questions about his past relationships.

Odom put up a picture of him along with his current girlfriend Sabrina Parr and while praising her in the caption, he spoke about how he was tired of people always asking him questions about his previous relationships.

"The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel every day," the 39-year-old former athlete captioned the picture where he is seen kissing his girlfriend on the cheek as he held on to her buttocks.

"Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman," he continued. "I'm tired of people asking me questions about my ex's based on old interviews and old comments!"

Odom, who famously was married to Khloe Kardashian, further wrote that he "said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time," adding, "I was young, wasn't sober and going through a lot." He concluded, "All of that is different now. I'm at where I want to be at!"

Although he did not take any specific names in his post, Odom was obviously mentioning his romance with Khloe, for the duo got married in 2009 just over a month after they met, and Empire star Taraji P. Henson, whom he dated before Khloe and recently admitted that he "left" her for the KUWTK star.

"Well, I think we've both matured over time," Odom said in an interview of the former couple transitioning from exes to friends. "I wish her all the best."

"She's a mother now, and she took care of me for four years, so I know she won't have any problems taking care of a child," he said, with a clear reference to the Revenge Body star's 18-month-old daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson."But I wish her all the best. It's just meant for us to be friends," Odom said on Reality Check.