Guided by LeBron James's 34-point contribution, and despite missing All-Star forward Anthony Davis in their game line-up, visitors Los Angeles Lakers beat The New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday

James who got yet another triple-double, ended the evening's affairs with 34 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds. Adding another 20 points was Kyle Kuzma. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 while Avery Bradley, Danny Green and Markieff Morris scored 10 points apiece.

Davis missed the game due to soreness of the knee a night after losing in Memphis 105-88 where he averaged 36 points. It was also LA's lowest season total.

Rookie Williamson scores career-high 35

Rookie Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with a career-high 35 points, marking his 11th consecutive game with 20-plus points. Lonzo Ball scored 19, Brandon Ingram had 15 on 5-of-23 shooting, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 and Nicolo Melli added 10.

The Lakers led by two at halftime, but Green scored the team's first five points of the third quarter and the lead quickly grew to 77-68. Williamson scored the first four points of a 9-0 run that pulled the Pelicans even.

Scores tied four times

The score was tied four more times before New Orleans took a 95-93 lead at the end of the third quarter. James started the fourth quarter with a jumper to tie the game before the Pelicans scored six straight points.

The Lakers answered with an 11-0 run as James had two baskets and assists on Kuzma's 3-pointer and Quinn Cook's jumper to make the score 106-101. Williamson scored five points to help New Orleans pull even at 108.

Kuzma and James each made a 3-pointer to give L.A. a 116-111 lead with 2:27 remaining and the Pelicans scored just three points after that. Ingram scored nine points and Josh Hart beat the quarter buzzer with a tip-in as New Orleans took a 33-29 lead at the end of the first period.

