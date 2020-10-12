The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a record-equaling 17th NBA Championship, defeating the Miami Heat 106-93. The victory brought the Lakers on par with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships. It also capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July after being hit with the pandemic uncertainties.

LeBron James led in the Lakers' win, scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. "For me to be a part of such a historical franchise is an unbelievable feeling, not only for myself but for my teammates, for the organization, for the coaches, for the trainers, everybody that's here," James said on the court.

"We just want our respect. (Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager) Rob (Pelinka) wants his respect. (Lakers head) coach (Frank) Vogel wants his respect. Our organization wants their respect. Laker nation wants their respect. And I want my damn respect, too," he added.

The Lakers, who won their first title since 2010, also got a key contribution from Rajon Rondo as the veteran point guard delivered an early offensive burst that helped them to a 28-point halftime lead.

The victory also marked the fourth championship victory for LeBron James. He had previously won two titles with the Heat (2012 and 2013) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016). On Sunday, he became the NBA's all-time leader in playoff games played, at 260, CNN noted. He finished the night with a triple-double: 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He was named NBA Finals MVP, the fourth time he has received this honor.