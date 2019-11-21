British socialite and model, Lady Victoria Hervey has claimed that she was spied and filmed by the secret cameras installed at the luxurious Manhattan flat of American billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Why did Lady Victoria feel that she was watched?

During a recent interview, the aristocrat and ex-girlfriend of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, said that the incident took place during a modelling assignment when she was offered to stay at Epstein's luxury Manhattan flats.

The socialite along with Prince Andrew, who she was dating at that time, were invited for a dinner hosted by Epstein. The following year, she was offered to stay at the flat. Though Hervey claims that she was not aware of the paedophilic tendencies, she certainly felt uncomfortable and ran away after a week of staying alone in the flat.

"A driver picked me up from the airport and dropped off in the 'sterile room'. All I know is something about that flat did not feel right. 'I did feel very uncomfortable staying there. I cut my trip short. I felt like I was being watched. There were hidden cameras. I left after 10 days," said Lady Victoria adding that maybe she was too old to have Epstein interested in her.

Talking about her relationship with Epstein alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, the former 'it girl' said she came in contact with Maxwell around 20 years ago when she was a 23-year-old. During the investigations, Lady Victoria's, who knows Maxwell socially, the name was mentioned in the 'little black book' of Epstein's contacts.

Lady Victoria was shocked after knowing about Epstein's activities

Speaking about Prince Andrew's recent interview regarding his involvement with Epstein, Lady Victoria said: "I watched it and I thought, first of all, there is no way if he is guilty that he would go onto television and do an interview like that".

Earlier, talking on a morning show about whether she knew of the activities carried out by Epstein, she said that she was shocked as the socialite had no idea. She further went onto express that she is shocked reading about all the things f Epstein and mentioned that she did not know what was going on.

Commenting on the victims, the former model said: "I think, to be honest, the word sex trafficking that's a very strong word and I don't think that's the correct word to use for this. When you think of sex trafficking, you think of a 12-year-old that's kidnapped that's chained in a cage. This is not the same thing. These girls were living the high life."