Lady Gaga's ex-fiance Christian Carino might have sparked a new controversy after liking Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk's sultry pictures on Instagram! For those who have been living under a rock, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have called off their four-year-long relationship. It has been less than a week since news of the same has been dropped. However, it looks like the two are already living their individual lives with Cooper being spotted hanging out with Lady Gaga while Shayk took a trip. And now, it seems like Gaga's ex has been found 'liking' Irina's posts on Instagram.

Coincidence? Well, we'll let you guys decide that. Basically, Irina took to Instagram to share some really gorgeous pictures of herself being surrounded by scenic greenery and a stunning waterfall. As she donned a lovely Intimissimi black bodysuit, we are not the only ones she managed to woo with her panache. Turns out even Lady Gaga's ex Christian Carino has expressed his 'like' for Shayk's pictures. Right post Irina and Bradley's breakup, Carino liked Irina's two pictures. Now we give Carino the benefit of the doubt. Perhaps he just admired the scenic wonderment or maybe he actually does like the scenic picture. Whatever might the case be, he seems to have gotten everyone's attention.

The fact that he was engaged to Lady Gaga, who split from him earlier this year and with Bradley and Irina calling it quits, we can't help but wonder. Despite being together for four years, the couple couldn't work it out as a source told E! News,

"They tried to work things out for a while, but it just became clear that the relationship was over. As much as they tried to rekindle what they once had, they couldn't find that spark. They both want what's best for their daughter and so far things are amicable. They're working out custody details and putting everything in writing so there's no confusion."

People also reported the breakup and a source told them that news of Bradley's proximity with his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga didn't help. "The rumours about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn't help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film]. He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga, but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it's difficult to speculate at this sensitive time." Another source has told The Sun that, "There's no way Gaga and Bradley will get together. Not now—they're really good friends and still speak all the time, but it's not his style to jump into another relationship straight away. Especially after all the rumours about them during A Star Is Born. He wouldn't do that."