Lady Gaga, who was surrounded with rumours of dating Bradley Cooper, was recently linked to Dan Horton after the two were seen kissing three months ago. However, it looks like Lady Gaga's alleged new romance was also short-lived as she called herself "single lady" on Instagram.

Confirming her relationship status in an Instagram Story post on Friday, Lady Gaga wrote: "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady." The caption was to a photo of her and pal Sarah Nicole Tanno at the latter's bachelorette party. "Also thanks @hauslabs for the makeup."

Lady Gaga and Horton sparked dating rumours in July after they were seen locking lips while out to brunch in Studio City, California. An eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time that the singer "was smiling a lot and laughing... They were talking with their faces close and holding hands a little at the table."

The two were also seen enjoying a The Cure and The Pixies concert in Pasadena, California, in August.

However, Lady Gaga and Horton did not publicly address the rumour. So, it remains unclear if the two were really dating.

Lady Gaga had publicly responded to rumours of her and Cooper dating. In an interview, Lady Gaga said that her and Cooper's chemistry during the Academy Awards performance was so great because they wanted fans to believe in it.

Despite Lady Gaga and Cooper's dating rumours being debunked several times, reports about their linkup still continue to surface.

Cooper, who had been dating Irina Shayk for four years, ended his relationship in June. In February, Gaga split from fiancé Christian Carino after two years together.