Lady Gaga sizzled in a thong and sultry fishnets as she lounged in a pool float in her jacuzzi. The singer shared the image on Instagram showing her dressed in a bright pink thong, black fishnet stockings and a white t-shirt.

"Face Mask. Check. Fishnets and neon thong. Check. Sleeping in my jacuzzi. Check," Gaga captioned the photo.

Lady Gaga's new image showing her unwind comes amid several false rumours linking her to her co-star Bradley Cooper. Despite shutting down the rumours, reports continue to surface about Lady Gaga and Cooper's romance.

After the success of "A Star Is Born," fans speculated a romance between the two stars due to their on-screen chemistry. While Lady Gaga said in an interview that their chemistry was so great because that's what they wanted for the movie, fans found it difficult to believe it.

Recently, false reports claimed that Cooper broke Lady Gaga's heart.

"There's no doubt about it – Gaga fell head over heels for Bradley during the filming of A Star Is Born. She thought he was 'the one' and assumed he felt the same way – until recently. He's totally backed off," an unreliable source told Life & Style magazine. However, Gossip Cop debunked the report.

Cooper, who had been dating Irina Shayk, ended his four-year-long relationship in June months after the release of his Academy Award-winning movie. Some reports claimed at the time that Cooper's closeness to Lady Gaga was a reason for his split with Shayk. However, these claims were untrue.