Once again, pop star Lady Gaga has proved that she is the queen of the unconventional style. She has often stolen the limelight with her unique and bold accessories and style. In her latest Instagram post, Lady Gaga is seen wearing a deep neck red dress paired with a pair of black platform heels. Lady Gaga is also seen flaunting her finger accessories at her Haus Labs makeup pop-up launch. The 33-year-old singer wears a matching bow on her head to look classier.

At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga wore a bizarre outfit made of meat. The photo of the dress went viral on the internet inviting ridicule and praise in equal measure.

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish in a recent interview said that she wasn't a fan of Gaga's meat dress. The hashtag #BillieEilishIsOverParty was trending on Twitter soon after the video in which Billie made her comment was uploaded on a Lady Gaga fan page.

The 17-year-old Eilish along with her brother Finneas was interviewed by Variety magazine about Grammys fashion when she was asked to comment on Lady Gaga's meat dress. Being a vegan, Eilish isn't fond of meat, prompting her comment.

Super Bowl

One of the Twitter users defended Eilish saying, "Y'all really expect Billie (a vegan) to say anything other than yikes at the meat dress?? Wild." Eilish recently released her latest video song Xanny, throwing light on the ill-effects of smoking cigarettes.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is likely to hog the show at the Super Bowl in 2020 once again along with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.