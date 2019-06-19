Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly ended their four-year-long affair. Ever since then, fans from around the world are hoping that Bradley will start dating his former co-star Lady Gaga. There had been several reports in the past but now Gaga has shut down all the dating drama rumors by kissing a married man during her live performance.

If you are following Lady Gaga on social media platforms then you must be aware of the fact that she is currently headlining her residency in Las Vegas. The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer recently raised several eyebrows during her weekend performance.

Gaga kissed a married member of her band on stage and now everyone is assuming that she has finally shut down all the reports that suggested that she is going to date her A Star Is Born movie co-star Bradley Cooper. In a now-deleted clip shared on Twitter, we could see Lady Gaga serenading her trumpet player, Brian Newman. Gaga sings to Newman before she leaned in and locked lips with the musician as the crowd behind them cheered.

Several fans did not appreciate Lady Gaga kissing a married man as it may jeopardize his married life. Many even stated that Gaga should behave better on stage. However, there were several who understood that it was simply an act. As an insider revealed in the past that Gaga and her band member, Newman have been friends for years and that the kiss was a non-event.

"Gaga is a performer, and it was a playful, harmless part of her act. She and Brian have had an incredible friendship for years and see each other as family."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper became the talk of the town when they performed live during the 91st Oscars. Their live performance of "Shallow" made several to believe that there is something going on between the two but as Gaga made it clear afterward that they both are actors and they were simply performing on the stage.

Despite all the denying, fans from around the world still wish to see Bradley Cooper dating Lady Gaga -- will that happen anytime soon? Well, one can only hope for it as these two have maintained that there is nothing going on between them.