Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly parted ways. Now that he is single, several fans want Bradley to start dating his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. The "Shallow" singer recently performed in Las Vegas and asked everyone to stay kind and if they can't stay kind then they can f**k off.

Earlier this week, Grammy-winning singer Gaga performed at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. Before singing her Academy Award-Winning song, "Shallow," she took a moment to address the audience.

During the performance, Lady Gaga wanted to talk about LGBTQ rights. Gaga stated how people used to change her but she never let anyone change who she is. Prior to this, she was told her image was a little too gay with her anthems but she realized that they all were shallow, subtly hinting about her song.

"I remember saying, 'Well, I don't see it that way, but there's also gay people in the world,'" Gaga told the live audience. "They told me it wouldn't work and they tried to change me, but I never let them."

However, things took a sudden shift when fans started to ask her about Bradley Cooper, with whom she performed at the 91st Oscars. Right before performing "Shallow" when several fans started to ask about Bradley, Gaga simply stated, "...one more thing, be kind. Be kind or f**k off."

Ever since reports have surfaced that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have called it quits, fans from around the world are stating that Bradley should start dating Lady Gaga. It should be noted that after the reports surfaced, neither Bradley nor Shayk have commented on the alleged breakup. Several reports alleged that the famous model has left their Los Angeles mansion and took a suitcase with her. As of now, if the split reports are true, then Irina and Bradley should be working on how they are going to share the custody of their young daughter.

At the same time, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga looked great together when they acted in the musical romantic movie. But it was all an act. As we have mentioned several times in the past, there is nothing going on between Cooper and Gaga. These two are simply good friends and are not into any romantic endeavour with each other.