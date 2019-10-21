Lady Gaga, has again made headlines that has made the internet go crazy. This time she has posted a Sanskrit mantra on Twitter and her Indian fans have gone berserk. The singer tweeted, "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu," and many fans are readily trying to comprehend this tweet. This is a sanskrit mantra which means, let everyone in this world, be happy.

'Lokah' in sanskrit means "world" or "people". The tweet has over 80,000 likes and has been retweeted 20,000 times. There were many people on the internet who seemed very confused about the tweet but there have also been a few who have happily welcomed the singer to Hinduism. There were a few users who have commented "Jai Sree Ram."

Recently, Gaga confirmed that she is a single lady by posting an instagram story. After three months of being linked to Dan Horton, the singing sensation, Lady Gaga says that she is single. She posted a picture of herself along with Sarah Nicole Tanno who is a makeup artist. The picture was taken at Sarah's bachelorette party. Lady Gaga captioned the picture, "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady." She further went on to thank Haus Laboratories for their assistance in makeup. She wrote, "Also thanks @hauslabs for the makeup."

Three months ago, Lady Gaga was seeing kissing Dan Horton who is an audio engineer. This happened five months after Gaga and Christian Carino called it quits. Lady Gaga who has nine Grammy Awards in her kitty was spotted kissing the monitor engineer while they were enjoying a meal at Granville on July 28 in Studio City, California. Stefani Germanotta aka Lady Gaga was seen standing next to the seated Horton while she bent down to make out with the engineer. The Grammy Awardee Lady Gaga and the 37-year-old were seated outdoors at the restaurant having their meal. However, the couple was low-key about their romance and kept their personal lives private.