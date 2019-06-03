Lady Gaga could have injured herself after her recent routine if it weren't for her quick-thinking back-up dancers. During her routine, the popstar slipped off a giant fire-breathing robot.

Lady Gaga was performing at her Vegas residency when the incident took place. Reportedly the robot was gigantic, had claws, and spewed fire and steam. After delivering the open lines of her song, Lady Gaga took assistance from her backup dancers to disembark the beast, but almost tumbled off. However, her backup dancers' reflexes were quick enough to keep the pop star from stopping the show mid-chorus.

Apparently, rather than laughing at the on-stage faux pas, fans were sighing in relief that Gaga didn't hurt her bones. Lady Gaga is no stranger to on stage mishaps and injuries, having broken her hip and left a hole in the area amid the Born This Way world tour in 2013. The injury reportedly forced her to cancel the remaining shows to undergo hip surgery, and Gaga's Little Monsters weren't ready for a repeat.

Any performance where a performer doesn't make a fool of themselves is a victory, but it was all the more important for Lady Gaga as it was an important date for her. She launched the Haus of Gaga/Las Vegas exhibit at the Park MGM on May 30, which gives visitors a blast to the past of her most legendary outfits over the past decade. Lady Gaga sure knows how to put on a performance and "The Cure" singer really seems to give it her all. We have to say that her voice and showmanship are some of the reasons she is one of the most successful popstars in the world. You can check out the video here: