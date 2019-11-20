All may seem fine with the celebrities who entertain the world. However, everything isn't glorious all the time. In the past few months, there have been many celebrities who have come out in the open and have spoken about their illnesses.

These are not just shocking but are all chronic illnesses. Some of the diseases include endometriosis, HIV, lupus and many more. Celebrities as Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and many others have been open about their health issues. Here's a list of celebrities who suffer and are doing well despite these setbacks in their lives.

Selena Gomez

The "Look At Her Now" singer had kidney transplantation in the past and has been suffering from lupus. In this condition, the body's immune system becomes its enemy by attacking its own tissues and organs.

Lady Gaga

Back in 2017, the "Poker Face" singer revealed that she deals with 'Fibromyalgia.' This is a disorder that is accompanied by mood, fatigue, memory and sleep issues. Along with these, the person will experience acute pain in the muscles and the skeleton.

Nick Jonas

The popular face among the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, has been suffering from Type 1 diabetes since he was 13-years-old.

Kim Kardashian West

The KKW Beauty founder has been battling with psoriasis since 2010. This is a condition in which the skin cells form red patches and scales that can be painful.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel suffers from a condition called Hashimoto's disease, in which the victim's immune system attacks the thyroid.

Halsey

The "Now or Never" singer in 2016 was diagnosed with Endometriosis.

Lil Wayne

The 37-year-old rapper is epileptic. This is a disorder of the central nervous system that can cause seizures and periods of unusual behaviour.

Sasha Pieterse

The 'Dancing With The Stars' contestant opened up about having been diagnosed with PCOS, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.