Lady Gaga won the hearts of millions of her fans after starring alongside Bradley Cooper in Academy Award-nominee movie, A Star Is Born. The singer-actress is also recognized for her dedication towards her fans but had a recent accident during her last Enigma show in Las Vegas, where she fell backward into the crowd.

Gaga invited a fan named Jake on the stage to perform alongside her. As soon as the fan climbed up, the Grammy Award-winning singer jumped into his arms. From the released video footage, it looks like Jake lost his balance and the duo fell on the ground off the stage.

According to CNN, Lady Gaga was back on her feet in no time and reassured her audience that she is fine and the only thing which is not fine is that they need some stairs so that she can climb back on the stage. Lady Gaga then went on to console the fan who was looking very upset after this mishap. She told him, "Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?" And then started to sing "Million Reasons" with him.

Lady Gaga later joked about the whole incident and compared the event with Titanic's Jake and Ross' last scene.

"It's amazing," Lady Gaga said. "We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. We fell into each other's arms. We're like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that."

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga's fan was later bullied by several others on social media platforms. He even received severe backlash for allegedly picking up the singer, which resulted in the fall. The young man had to issue a statement defending himself.

"Lady Gaga picked up my letter and invited me on stage, as I was getting out of the standing pit the floor was wet so my trainers, therefore, were wet getting on the stage, to clarify I categorically DID NOT pick Lady Gaga up when I got on the stage she jumped on me," he wrote in his long statement.

You can check the fan's entire statement below: