Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her show, just a few hours before she was to perform in Las Vegas. The singer posted an Instagram update apologising to all her fans who were expecting her to set the stage on fire. The "I'll Never Love Again" singer was supposed to perform at the Park Theatre at Park MGM but called it off due to severe sinus and bronchitis infection.

The singer looks severely ill in the picture she posted but has also promised to make up to her fans. Gaga in her post explained how sick she was and this was accompanied by a picture she took in which she is seen covering her face. She has addressed her fans as little monsters in the post.

"I'm so devasted [sic] I can't perform tonight for so many people who travelled to come see me. I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad," she wrote. She further added, "I never want to let you down. I'm just to [sic] weak and ill too[sic] perform tonight. I love you little monsters I'll make it up to you. I promise."

"The Edge of Glory" singer has two more shows coming up on the 8th and the 9th of November. However, it is still unclear if she will be in a state to perform or if she will cancel these shows. Just last month, Gaga had fallen off stage while performing her sold-out residency show. The Grammy Awardee had fallen off along with a male fan who happened to lose balance and fell into the audience pit.

The singer jumped into the man's arms and was bouncing around when the incident took place. After this fall, Lady Gaga went on to get herself checked and had taken a full-body X-ray to be sure of her condition. The singer had posted an update with a picture of the X-Ray (this picture had the "OK" gesture) and wrote, "When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok."