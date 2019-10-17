Lady Gaga, who has been quite busy preparing for the next leg of her Las Vegas residency, caused a minor uproar in the hearts of her gaming fans with a simple two-word tweet on Tuesday, inquiring about the famous game 'Fortnite'.

The 33-year-old singer took to Twitter on the morning of October 15, and she had just one simple question: "What's fortnight." Despite the incorrect spelling, many users rightly assumed that the singer was asking about the popular video game.

And within just hours of sending out the tweet, Gaga received over 16K responses and over 111K retweets, and one of the first responses she received was from Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, considered to be the top-ranked Fornite player in the world.

"Call me on the Telephone. I'll give you a Million Reasons to play. You and I," said Ninja, leaving plenty of Gaga references for the singer to decode by quoting the lyrics of the singer's songs: Telephone, Million Reasons and You and I.

Even actor Sebastian Roche joined the bandwagon and commented, "You don't want to know.." of the highly addictive video game. But it was only rapper Juicy J who truly took upon himself to answer the 'Poker Face' singer's question.

"A very addictive video game that you can't stop playing once you enter," said Juicy J. Twitter Gaming also got in on the fun, and responded to Gaga's tweet saying Fortnite is, "The ARTPOP of video games," in reference to the singer's 2013 album.

Twitch, the popular video game streaming platform also had a tongue-in-cheek response to Gaga's cryptic tweet: "We have some friends that can show you..." But quite a few people think that the singer might be trolling her fans, for she has admitted to being an avid gamer in the past.

In a tweet from November last year, the songstress was seen updating her fans and followers on her progress in the video game Bayonetta. "Still playing #Bayonetta middle of chapter XIII and my hands hurt and I have to sleep and it's 4 in the damn morning but this damn dragon with the face that I have to kill with my weave," she wrote.