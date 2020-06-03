Laci Kay Somers seems to have been born to entertain her fan followers. The diva, who is a pro when it comes to making headlines for her smoking hot photos and videos on social media platforms, has once again made heads turn in another sizzling Instagram update. The sexy modelling sensation has left little to the imagination of her online fans in a bikini bottom in her latest photo. It has already grabbed as many as 362,000 likes and views within a short period.

Laci flashed her curvy hips in front of the camera while she gave a sultry smile wowing her followers in the picture. The model rocked a lemon yellow minuscule thong bikini which she paired with a denim jacket. Laci isn't shy of flaunting her figure on the internet. She showed off her toned figure while she seductively removed her Denim jacket in the video. The diva almost pops out of her thong flaunting her massive cleavage.

Several fans flocked to the comments section of the diva's Instagram handle to rave about her toned physique. Teasing Lacy, one of her loyal fans wrote, "God damn!! You're so yummy!!," while another gushed about her beauty saying, "You look superb stunning beauty you are always stunning gorgeous." Others shared fire, kisses, and love emojis to express their feelings for the diva.

Laci has made a mark for herself with her modelling assignments. She has a whopping 10.8 million people following her on Instagram today and still counting. She has created a huge fan base with her sultry social media updates. Laci Kay Somers is unstoppable when it comes to attracting people to her official Instagram account. She has a ton of tricks to grab the eyeballs with eye-popping posts.

Check out the latest video of Laci Kay Somers that has set the internet on fire: