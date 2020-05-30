The clubs in Spain's top two football divisions might hold full training sessions starting from Monday for the first time since returning to activity after the training and matches got halted in March due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, La Liga organizers stated.

"Clubs will begin collective training on June 1 after the government's latest health order on the easing of restrictions," La Liga mentioned in a statement on Saturday. The teams to back to individual training at the start of May before starting to training in groups of up to 10 players two weeks later and groups of 14 footballers since last Monday.

Football in the Times of COVID-19

The top-flight will resume on June 11 without fans attending, with Sevilla taking on Real Betis and with matches potentially to be played every day of the week until the season is concluded on July 19.

All organized football in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 as the virus ravaged the country, but the rate of infection has slowed significantly. Thirty-nine people died in the last week compared with a daily death toll in the hundreds a month ago, the health ministry said on Friday.

(With agency inputs)