The Spanish top tier football league La Liga might return to action from June 8 after getting disrupted by the novel deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated on Saturday.

All organized soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 although clubs in the top two divisions have since returned to group training. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting over 5.2 million people worldwide while claiming the lives of more than 330,000 people globally.

The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries. The virus has delayed many sporting events around the world in recent times as the Tokyo Olympics got postponed to 2021 ad the Euro 2020 also got postponed.

