Defending La Liga champions Barcelona are going to be back on the field after a break of nearly three months against Mallorca in a La Liga away fixture on Saturday night. The Catalan club are currently at the top of the table and they will be looking forward to extending their lead whereas Mallorca will be aiming to register a win and get out of the relegation zone.

The defending champions went into the coronavirus lockdown after a 1-0 victory over Sociedad followed by a 2-0 loss against Real Madrid at the start of March. Quique Setien's men have been pretty much inconsistent's in this year's domestic league as they have been defeated five times of the 27 matches they have played.

Messi Fit for Clash

The fans of the Catalan club will be relieved with the news that their star player Lionel Messi is expected to be back in the squad after the minor injury scare during training last week. The Argentine playmaker is probably going to be joined by Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann to bolster the Catalan club's attack.

Barca's defense has been all over the place this season as the Spanish giants conceded 31 goals in the domestic league till now. Samuel Umtiti will probably be joined by Sergio Roberto at the back as the duo will look forward to keeping a clean sheet for the team. The Catalan club will aim for a victory at Mallorca so that they get a five-point cushion over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the league table. Setien's team will next face Leganese on June 16.

On the other than, Mallorca will be trying to get out of the relegation zone as they are just a point off 17th placed Cerlta Vigo. The Los Bermellones have registered seven victories six draws and 16 losses after qualifying for the Spanish top flight this season.

Victor Moreno's men will look forward to registering a victory at home and bounce back on the league table. However, their record against Barcelona in the recent past is nothing for the team to look up to.

The Barcelona-Mallorca fixture will start at 10 pm local time on June 13.

How and Where to Watch Around the World

TV listings

USA: beIN Sports

Canada: beIN Sports Canada

France: beIN Sports France

UK: Eleven Sports UK

Germany: DAZN DACH

Singapore: beIN Sports

Japan: WOWOW

South Korea: SPOTV

Australia: BeIN Sports

The fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the respective apps of the above-mentioned channels and also on fuboTV. The Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the fixture on the official Facebook page of La Liga.