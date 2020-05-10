Kyrgyzstan is going to end the toughest restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 like curfews and allow few businesses to reopen from Monday, the Asian country's government stated on Saturday.

Kyrgyzstan to relax Coronavirus lockdown

The former Soviet republic will in the meantime keep in place lockdown regulations barring travel between provinces, the cabinet said. Among the businesses allowed to reopen from May 11 are providers of maintenance, cleaning and financial services, lawyers, property and tourist agents, as well as some non-food retailers. Kyrgyzstan, which borders China, has confirmed 1,002 COVID-19 cases, of which 12 have died and 675 people have recovered.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 270,000 people globally and infecting over four million people worldwide. The US is the worst affected country followed by Spain and Italy.

(With agency inputs)