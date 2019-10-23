Kylie Jenner seems to be making headlines again. But this time it's related to her music video, "Rise and Shine", that has gone viral. Well, the 22-year-old American media personality has not just made headlines but she has triggered a new set of memes that are being made and circulated on the social media platforms. Recently, a flight attendant used her song to wake the passengers up from their sleep. This incident had people in splits!

During a flight from Los Angeles to Washington DC, the American Airlines flight attendant woke his passengers up by singing "Rise and Shine" by Kylie Jenner. On October 19, the flight attendant, Cameron Blackmon, sang the song in an attempt to welcome the passengers to Washington DC. Cameron Blackmon posted a video of this incident on Twitter and captioned it, "Doing the Lord's work this morning on the red-eye in from LAX. RuhISE & SHIyNE babes."

The video of Kylie showcases the television reality personality making attempts to wake her 20-month-old daughter up from a nap. Along with having to wake Stormi from her nap, the makeup mogul also offers her fans a tour of the new headquarters of Kylie Cosmetics in Los Angeles. This video has gone viral and many singing sensations have also reacted to it. Cody Simpson, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus reacted to the video by singing this phrase to their fans.

Miley Cyrus' reaction was the best, of course! The "Party in the USA" singer had a clip edited which showed Kylie auditioning for the reality show "The Voice". The clip shows the shocked and surprised reactions of the judges who are amazed by Kylie's singing abilities. Ariana Grande, on the other hand, asked Kylie if she could sample the video. In reply to this, the 22-year-old obliged by politely asking herself to be cast in this video. She wrote, "Yes yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video..."