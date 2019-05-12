Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are fashion superstars, so the MET Gala should be a walk in the park for them. At least one would think so, but apparently, Kendall Jenner still had an anxiety attack before the gala. And she had quite the support system in Kylie Jenner, if could call it that.

The exchange between the siblings is hilarious. Reportedly fans of Kendall and Kylie Jenner can't get over a candid moment between the two before they headed over to the Met Gala in New York. Apparently, a fan tweeted a video of the sisters, all dressed up in their haute couture finery, in a room, before they walked the red carpet. In the clip, Kendall looked very nervous. "I have, literally, crazy anxiety. I can't stop," she told her sister.

Kylie, didn't seem concerned at all. She looked her sister up and down and, without missing a beat, she said, "I'm not wearing the taller shoes. You think I should?" The deadpan reaction is hilarious. And fans are freaking out. Most of them relate to Kylie's response as being completely sisterly. While others are calling it cold. Well supportive or not, both sisters killed it at the gala.

Kylie Jenner is a successful businesswoman with a massive fortune thanks in part to her successful lip-kits. Kendall had no reason to be anxious as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked gorgeous in her ensemble. Kendall Jenner is quite successful in her own right as she is one of the most highly paid models in the world. You can check out the video here: