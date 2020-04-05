Reality TV star and make-up czarina Kylie Jenner has admitted that she wants to have "seven kids", but she is "not ready" at this point in time.

Currently, Kylie is a single mother-of-one, following her split from Travis Scott. She opened up about having more children during an appearance on her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou's #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Pregnancy no joke

"I want seven kids down the line, but not right now," the 22-year-old said. Kylie shares two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with former boyfriend Travis Scott. She went on to explain: "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard, I am not ready for that just yet."

During a game of "Would You Rather", the appearance took a less serious turn when the make-up mogul was asked if she would rather her partner "have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent".

No weird accent please

"I would rather he be completely silent," admitted Jenner. "Really?" asked Karanikolaou. To which, Kylie responded: "Absolutely. I could not handle the weird accent." There was one exception to Kylie's rule -- if the "weird" accent was natural, it is a go.

She said: "Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine.If he didn't have an accent and then when we're intimate, he starts talking in a weird accent...absolutely not!"