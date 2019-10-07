Just days after Kylie Jenner slammed romance rumours with ex-boyfriend Tyga, the newly single reality TV star was seen partying at the same nightclub as the 29-year-old rapper.

On Saturday night,

Kylie was pictured hitting the club with her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and friends. Kylie and her crew arrived at the Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, California, where Tyga was already present. Tyga later left the party in a red Ferrari with Alexander Edwards, Amber Rose's boyfriend.

Kylie, who shares 19-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with Travis Scott, showed off a gorgeous diamond necklace along with her outfit. Tyga dressed casually in a long-sleeved striped polo shirt with a baseball hat and long chain.

Romance rumours sparked last week after Kylie and Tyga were seen at his recording studio on Oct. 3. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slammed the rumours.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," Kylie wrote on Twitter. "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

Kylie and Tyga ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2017.

Just last week, Kylie broke up with her baby daddy Travis Scott, who recently broke his silence on the split saying that rumours of him cheating on the reality TV star are false. "It's really affecting when u see false things said about u," he posted to his Instagram stories. "Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."

Sources also recently told E! News and People magazine that there was no drama between the two before the split and they took the decision to part ways amicably.

"Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby," a source told People. "She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn't been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn't ready to give her all that she wants."