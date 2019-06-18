Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott both shared photos of their daughter, Stormi, on social media to celebrate Father's Day. The 16-month-old and her parents celebrated the occasion together during the weekend.

In her Instagram post, Jenner wished her boyfriend, Scott, a happy Father's Day and thanked him for all the things he does. The makeup mogul added that this is the day that they as a family celebrate Scott.

"I love the love you share with our daughter," Jenner wrote in her post.

One of the pictures that Jenner shared on Instagram shows Scott holding his daughter when she was a baby, while the second picture shows Stormi a little grown up and standing up with the support of her father behind her.

Scott also shared some cute pictures of his daughter on his Instagram page. The first picture showed him and Stormi taking a nap after playing with some toys. The other pictures show the toddler with her dad, riding a pony and playing in the house.

"The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn't wait to spend every day with u to conquer this planet," Scott wrote in his post.

This is the second Father's Day that Scott and Jenner are celebrating with their daughter Stormi. There were rumours about some relationship troubles between the two celebrities, but they appear to be in a good place now; especially after a family trip that they took with Stormi.

Although she has a very busy schedule running her business, Jenner manages to spend time with her daughter every day. Earlier this month, the makeup mogul shared a video that shows a typical day in her life, which included Stormi visiting the office where she got to watch her mom work and also play with her after her meetings.

