Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up and fans are wondering as to why the couple decided to part ways. In the midst of rumors about reconciling with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, Jenner has spoken about the split and said they are in good terms with Scott.

On Twitter, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said she and Scott are in good terms and that their main priority right now is their friendship and their daughter Stormi. She also denied rumors about meeting with her ex, Tyga, shortly after reports about the breakup surfaced.

E! News previously reported that Jenner and her friends hung out with Tyga at a recording studio after having dinner in Hollywood. A source also said that the two have been in touch since their breakup in 2017, but do not communicate often.

A source close to Jenner and Scott revealed that they decided to take some time apart a couple of weeks ago after they went out on a long vacation, which included a trip to Italy for the make up mogul's birthday.

The source told TMZ that things started feeling different for the pair after Scott wrapped up his "Astroworld" tour and the two returned home from Jenner's birthday getaway. It was said that the relationship took a slow turn and that they realized that they have gradually fallen out of love.

However, the couple tried to work on their relationship for a while. They were both spotted at the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary "Look Mom I Can Fly", together with their daughter Stormi. They also posed for the September issue of Playboy magazine's "Pleasure Issue".

For the magazine, the pair also participated in a question and answer session wherein Scott posed questions to Jenner. At one point, Scott told Jenner that whenever he has a new idea and wants someone's opinion of it, he knows he can always rely on her for some input. Jenner responded that she also feels the same about "Sicko Mode" rapper.

"I definitely come to you!" Jenner said. "You have such a creative, out-of-the-box mind, so I love to come to you to get some advice on how to promote things, because you always have the craziest, coolest ideas."

When asked why she thinks their relationship works, Jenner answer that it was because they "think the same" and have "the same goals and passions in life." She also noted that they both have "good chemistry' and have a lot of fun together.

This isn't the first time the Jenner and Scott's relationship was in a rough patch. In March, the couple was rocked by cheating rumors alleged against the rapper, which he denied.

Meanwhile, the Kylie Lipkit founder was spotted attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding without Scott.

Travis Scott, recently released his newest single "Highest in the Room".

Kylie and Travis' breakup has since become the subject of debate over social media, with some poking fun at how Stormi would've reacted if she found out her mom had reportedly been hanging out with her ex-boyfriend.