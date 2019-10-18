Kylie Jenner recently took her daughter and niece to a pumpkin patch and the pictures are adorable. Stormi and True had a fun-filled day along with 22-year-old American media personality. Her daughter Stormi is now 20 months old and True, who is Khloe Kardashian's daughter, is 18 months old.

The trio seemed to have a lot of fun at the patch and Jenner posted some pictures of them. The 22-year-old makeup magnate posted a picture on her Instagram and captioned it, "Let the festivities begin."

The image that was shared by Jenner has captured the fun moments that the children had. They were seen playing with pumpkins and frolicking in the fields filled with the squash. Jenner's daughter can be seen wearing white sneakers and a jack-o-lantern outfit.

True, is the daughter of NBA player Tristan Thompson and the reality television star Khloe Kardashian (the couple aren't together anymore). She can be seen wearing a denim shirt and sparkly gold Ugg boots. Kylie Jenner posted a picture of the cousins enjoying while they rode on a tractor together.

The American media personality recently confirmed that Stormi's father, Travis Scott and she had broken up. But they are putting their differences aside and doing their best by performing their parental duties.

A source told US Weekly that the couple is still close after the breakup. "They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They've been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter," the source told US Weekly.

"Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She's happy and things in her life are great," the source added. The insider also revealed that the duo had put their careers first and that was the reason for their breakup.

Kylie Jenner is the owner of Kylie Cosmetics that was launched in 2016 and she also starred in the reality television show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" along with her mother and sisters. She shot to fame after her unbelievable transformation and has never failed to make headlines since.