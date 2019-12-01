Looks likes Kardashian-Jenner family is extra cautious about their security and does not mind shelling a bomb for their protection. Recently Caitlyn Jenner opened up about the security of her family in the recent episode of British reality show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' in which she is a contestant.

The 70-year-old Caitlyn revealed that the family does not compromise on security and never step out without an entourage of guards.

Kylie Jenner shells out "a ton of money" on security

The reality stars are followed by guards "everywhere they go," she responded to actor Cliff Parisi who was curious to know about it. Adding further, the former Olympian disclosed that her younger daughter and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner spends a huge amount of money on her security.

"I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between [$300,000] and $400,000 a month," estimated Caitlyn. "A ton of money."

Continuing the conversation, she revealed that even her daughter Kendall Jenner whom she shares with ex Kris Jenner confirmed that security follows Kylie "everywhere." She confessed that "it's sad" that her kids are followed by guards everywhere, however, they have become accustomed to it over the years.

"They're used to it. They've been doing it forever," said Caitlyn. "They like the security guys there."

When Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint

She commented about the security after Kris Jenner revealed that her family has made their security a priority following the incident in which 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star Kim Kardashian was robbed at a gunpoint in 2016 in Paris.

The incident occurred when Kim was all alone in her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week. Reportedly, multiple masked men broke into her room and robbed millions of dollars worth of jewellery from her.

Taking a lesson from the incident, Kim's husband Kanye West beefed up the security of his family and this is how it became the number one priority for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The 22-year-old Kylie has recently sold a 51 per cent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics brand to Coty for $600 million.