Yet again, the makeup mogul has left her fans awestruck and stunned, with her latest Halloween costume! The reality star and the youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner, has definitely set the internet on fire by showing how she can pull off any costume she wears. Jenner, 22, wore a sexy Ariel (from The Little Mermaid) costume that flaunts off her curvy body and she looks ravishing in this outfit of hers.

The long red wig along with the winged eye makeup made Kylie look just perfect. The shell bra was paired up with the green slit skirt which complimented her curves very well. The billionaire was seen flaunting off her cleavage while she wore her stunning costume and made her fans jaws drop.

Not so long ago, did Kylie Jenner along with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou made their fans go crazy while they displayed their Playboy bunny outfits. They wore their black bodycon costumes for a Halloween party and posted a number of pictures on their Instagram pages for the world to see.

The duo paired up their costumes by wearing bunny ears and ostentatiously displayed their legs by wearing stockings. Kylie went the extra mile and dressed up her bundle of joy, Stormi Webster for Halloween. Stormi was seen wearing the same gown Kylie wore for MET Gala this year.

Kylie was seen celebrating Caitlyn Jenner's birthday along with her sister Kendall Jenner and her half-sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. Brandon Jenner who is Caitlyn's son was also seen happily enjoying along with his family.

However, Khloe Kardashian wasn't seen at the celebration that took place in Nobu Malibu. The 35-year-old American media personality has had a strained relationship with Caitlyn Jenner for a while now. Reports initially suggested that Khloe wasn't present at the birthday party because of her rift with the former Olympian.

However, Khloe squashed these rumours after she posted a happy birthday story post on her Instagram handle. She further put an end to these speculations by stating that she was busy shooting a commercial and hence couldn't be present for the birthday party.