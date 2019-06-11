Kylie Jenner appears to have replaced her former best friend Jordyn Woods. Her new bestie is Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. The two of them have been spending a lot of time together, and pictures of them together have also surfaced online.

Jenner and Stassie have been friends for years. However, it was only recently that the two became so close. Jenner had to distance herself from her former best friend Woods, after the later admitted to kissing Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The unexpected friendship between Jenner and Stassie started after the two of them met at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, where the makeup mogul had gone for an event, Page Six reported. The two of them became friends, and in a recent Instagram Story post, Jenner paid tribute to her new best friend and thanked her for being "the most consistent and loyal friend" in her life.

Stassie may get more attention now that she is closer to Jenner than before, but she is a social media celebrity in her own right. She first became famous with her YouTube channel, appeared on Kardashian's Good American "Good Squad," and on top of that she has over 4 million followers on her Instagram page, where she has shared a set of pictures of her and Jenner recently.

While Jenner may have distanced herself from Woods, the latter is still friends with Stassie. In her recent birthday celebration, Stassie appears to have invited both Jenner and Woods, TMZ reported. However, it is not clear if Jenner and Woods spoke to each other at the VIP area of the club where the party was going on.

Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Thompson was also spotted entering the nightclub. It isn't clear if there were any awkward encounters for any of the celebrities who were there that night. Jenner later threw a separate birthday party for Stassie, and she also shared a picture of her time at the nightclub on Instagram.

