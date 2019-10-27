Kylie Jenner has never had nothing to post about. The makeup enthusiast has always updated her fans with everything she does and she's also an inspiration for many millennials. At just 22 years, this young entrepreneur has achieved so much and her fashion sense is something young women fancy. The reality personality who recently called it quits with the rapper Travis Scott has now shared some shower pictures for the world to see. She is seen posing under the shower while she's wearing a black dress with a huge slit on the side. This she paired it up with black stockings and black heels. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star looks ravishing in these pictures!

Kylie has always maintained a good figure before and after her pregnancy. She has always been seen sporting sexy and beautiful outfits, leaving her fans in awe of her. This consistency required her to be self-disciplined and mindful of what she ate during and after giving birth to Stormi. Ever wondered how Kylie Jenner got back her well-maintained figure after giving birth to her daughter? Well, the makeup mogul went on a strict and clean organic diet. She was well aware of what she needs to feed herself post-pregnancy and included organic chicken and fish in her dirt. She also went on to cut all possible carbs and avoided fried foods as well. Not just these but, she had tried to ban people consuming junk food around her. Reason? She just didn't want to be tempted and go off track. Kylie also made sure she never consumed dairy products and eliminated it completely which aids weight loss.

The makeup mogul seems to be moving on from the past very quickly. She seems to be giving herself and her love life a second chance. Recently, Kylie Jenner was spotted at Drake's birthday party along with many other renowned celebrities. Sources have claimed that Drake and Kylie were into each other and Kylie was also spotted dancing and rapping songs. The duo was having a good time as they were seen chatting with each other for a long time.