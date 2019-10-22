Kylie Jenner seems to be following the co-parenting techniques her half-sisters have followed, unlike other celebrities like Kate Middleton who is learnt to be consulting some famous books on parenting. Kylie who recently broke up with her boyfriend Travis Scott has a daughter with the rapper. The duo has tried to keep their differences aside for their daughter and is setting a good example to be good parents for their daughter.

The reality star has now started to follow the footsteps of her sisters who have already mastered the art of co-parenting. They recently took Stormi out to a pumpkin patch along with Kylie's niece, True. The couple dated for two years before calling off their relationship. They started dating in April 2017 and the following year they welcomed their first child.

Kourtney Kardashian has been co-parenting her kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with the television personality Scott Disick. Scott explained his perspective on co-parenting to Us Weekly. He said, "Just because their mother and I couldn't make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn't have anything to do with the kids. They don't deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way."

A source who spoke to Us Weekly informed that things between the couple are quite normal and aren't awkward. The source said, "It's not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all." The source further added that they aren't any sort of hostility between the two and are doing well at keeping their differences aside. "There's no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloe and Kourtney in that respect," the source said.

On October 3rd Jenner tweeted about her breakup with Travis Scott which was two days after Us Weekly confirmed about the breakup. In the tweet, Kylie Jenner made it clear that the couple is on good terms and the couple's priority as of now is their 20-month-old daughter, Stormi. The couple has a 50/50 custody of their daughter and has agreed to perform their parental duties together.