Kylie Jenner was surrounded with rumours of a pregnancy after she posted an image on her Instagram. The reality TV star posted a filter selfie on Instagram with three butterflies on her face, which many speculated was a hint that she having triplets.

A tabloid, which cited a "longtime friend" of Jenner, said that she was trying to keep her pregnancy a secret. "This time, Kylie really wants a multiple pregnancy ... it's one of the few things her sisters haven't done," the alleged friend claims.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the report and said that the filter is part of the marketing campaign for Jenner's new butterfly makeup line, inspired by and named after her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

Last week, People magazine confirmed that Travis Scott and Jenner no longer in a relationship. Stormi's parents are reportedly "spending more and more time together," but her daughter is the main reason. A source said that the two of them appear to be "very happy." However, they are not getting back together.

This claim by People magazine makes it evident that Jenner is not having a baby.

This is not the first time pregnancy rumour about Jenner surfaced. Shortly after Stormi's birth in 2018, NW magazine claimed that Jenner was pregnant again. In 2019, the tabloid falsely claimed that she wanted to have a baby with her ex Tyga after she separated from Scott.

Last year, Scott opened up to XXL magazine and spoke about his split from Jenner.

"I love her mommy and I always will," Scott said at the time. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."