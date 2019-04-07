Kylie Jenner sure seems forgiving. The reality star was seen getting intimate with Travis Scott. The pair seem closer together even after all of the cheating rumours that have been going around.

Reportedly the 21-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" revealed a black and white photograph of the gorgeous pair - who share daughter Stormi, one - relaxing in a pool and the beauty captioned the sizzling snap 'baecation' as the rapper, posted 'wifey' in the comment section with a train of heart emojis.

It was reported that Kylie found 'evidence' her man had been unfaithful but Travis vehemently denied the allegations. Although it is understood they will weather the scandal together, TMZ reported the make-up mogul was 'extremely p****d' about the cheating whispers.

Kylie Jenner seems to be going through a lot and we think she needs to take a step back and assess things. Kylie Jenner can afford to take a break, she is after all super rich.

Apparently, Kylie is also at the centre of another scandal as she's reportedly quit Keeping Up With The Kardashians following best friend Jordyn Woods' fling with Tristan Thompson.

A source told Us Weekly: 'Kylie took a little break from filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians and recently got back into filming and it's been a struggle and difficult. 'She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn't want to deal with it and have to address it.'

Kylie Jenner has left her sisters in the dust when it comes to her business sense but we have to say that she learns from the experiences her sisters went through ton inform her decisions. We wish her well. You can check out the pis here: