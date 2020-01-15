Kylie Jenner sets the internet on fire once again with her hot and sizzling pictures as she is seen being entangled by a pink rope, all this while she is sporting a light pink lingerie. The series of pictures stunned her fans and left them speechless as it's surely one of the hottest images from 2020 without a doubt.

If there's anyone who can raise the bar with oomph and hotness, it has to be Kylie Jenner herself as she beats her own hotness each time she posts a picture online and none can match her charisma and sexiness without a doubt. She is indeed a goddess sent from heaven and has no competition whatsoever.

Kylie lent a helping hand to the Australia bushfire victims

The stunning Kylie Jenner didn't sit idle as Australia suffers from the raging bushfires and lent a helping hand by donating $1 million to the fire relief fund. She posted on Instagram saying: "I wanted to talk about Australia. I'm still praying for you. I hope everyone is still spreading awareness. Right when this happened, I knew I wanted to help so I pledged a million dollars to you guys over there.I wanted to help five different organizations and just help cover the animals, the homes and just the people and everyone affected. God bless you, I'm thinking about you."

Kylie also donated $200,000 to five organizations: NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland (RFBAQ), The South Australian Country Fire Service Foundation (CFS), Victorian Country Fire Authority (CFA) and Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation WIRES.

Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland thanked Kylie's generosity in a statement that read, "A very generous offer of $200,000 this morning from Kylie Jenner to the RFBAQ will considerably boost the number of tablets available." The RFBAQ will use the funds to purchase tablets to their firefighters in the fire mapping.

Apart from Kylie Jenner, her family members Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also donated to the Australia bushfire relief. Celebrities Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and Margot Robbie have also donated to the fire relief fund.