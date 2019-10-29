She's a mama's girl after all! Stormi Webster proved that she's her mom Kylie Jenner's mini-me as she dressed to impress this Halloween. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture of the 20-month-old recreating Kylie's Met Gala ensemble from this year.

"My baby!! I can't handle this!!" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the series of photographs of her darling daughter on her Instagram account on Sunday, along with multiple purple heart emojis.

"Omg I can't deal," wrote Sofia Richie in the comments section, adding a heart eyes emoji. Kylie's daughter recreated the stunning custom Versace dress that the young billionaire wore at this year's Met Gala in May, complete with her own purple wig.

In May, Kylie stunned crowds as she stepped out wearing the see-through, mermaid-esque dress, coupled with a fur stole and a perfectly purple wig to match. Her look at the event was a great example of the 2019 gala's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The theme was inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Notes on Camp," which spoke of camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration." Kylie was a guest at the event along with sister Kendall and "momager" Kris, as well as sister Kim Kardashian, who stunned everybody in a custom Mugler.

Kylie's dressing up Stormi comes shortly after the reality TV star had some pre-Halloween fun with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, where the two dressed up as Madonna and Britney Spears from the singer's infamous performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, where the Queen of Pop surprised Spears with a smooch.

Dressed to kill, Kylie put up a short video story on her Instagram account where she could be seen dancing to Madonna's 'Like a Virgin,' all the while wearing a short blonde wig styled in a messy bun and a black outfit.

Her friend too looked mesmerising in a white corset dress that paid tribute to the look Madonna wore while performing the track in the '80s. And true to form, the two BFFs did share a kiss at the end of the video clip.