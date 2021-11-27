Kyle Rittenhouse to Receive Congressional Gold Medal? Rep Greene Introduces Bill to Honor him

Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal in charges stemming from Kenosha shootings had paved the way for numerous demonstrations and protests across multiple cities in the US, some of which even took a violent turn. Now, US rep for Georgia's 14th congressional district, Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill demanding Kyle Rittenhouse be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, according to Fox news.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, who had shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz during the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25 last year, was acquitted last month on homicide charges. His attorneys were able to convince a jury that he acted in self-defense. His acquittal, however, was widely criticized and met with protests, several of which even turned into riots.

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor granted by Congress. Former recipients of the awards include officers who responded to January's US Capitol Riot and the 13 US service members, who died in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan during the summer. The Dalai Lama, George Washington, Winston Churchill, Bob Hope Martin Luther King Jr, and Mother Teresa were also awarded the said medal.

'Kyle Rittenhouse should be awarded for protecting the community of Kenosha during a BLM riot'

According to The Washington Post, Greene is introducing the said bill to honor Rittenhouse for protecting the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot. Bills advocating for Congressional Gold Medals have to be co-sponsored by two-thirds of both chambers. As of Friday, November 26, the bill had no sponsors. A Gaetz spokesman, Joel Valdez told the Post that they are concerned that awarding Kyle with a Congressional Gold Medal might give him a big head during the internship with their office.

'Marjorie Taylor Greene is plain evil'

Social media called Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'lunatic' for introducing a bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal when she voted against giving the same honor to the Capitol Police who defended the Capitol during January 6 riots.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is a terrorist piece of shit warthog from hell," one person tweeted.