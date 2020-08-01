Kuwait has put a ban till further notice on commercial flights to 31 nations it mentioned that it regarded as high risk because of the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated on Saturday.

The nations include India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Lebanon, which all have huge numbers of expatriates in Kuwait. The list also has the names of countries like China, Brazil, Iran, Mexico, Italy and Iraq.

COVID-19 Travel Ban in Kuwait

The ban was announced the same day Kuwait began a partial resumption of commercial flights. The authorities have said Kuwait International Airport would run at about 30 percent capacity from Saturday, gradually increasing in coming months.

Kuwait, which has recorded nearly 67,000 coronavirus cases and more than 400 deaths, began a five-phase plan at the start of June to gradually lift restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. A partial curfew remains in place.

(With agency inputs)