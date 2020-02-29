Kuwait has asked its citizens to avoid travelling due to the concerns regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, a health ministry official stated in a media conference on Saturday. The Gulf country has not registered any new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, she stated.

COVID-19 spreading around the world

The total number of people infected with the disease in Kuwait is 45, the health ministry said on Friday, which has reported no deaths. The COVID-19 virus has infected many people around the world. The virus which originated from China has infected people in over 60 countries around the world. More than 85,000 people have got infected due to the virus whereas the number of people died stands over 2,900.

The WHO has raised the alert level to 'very high' and it is being predicted that the virus may cause more casualties around the world in the coming days.

