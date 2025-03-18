Kumu Joins Forces with Redacted to Bring Crypto and Web3 to Millions of users Globally

Kumu, a leading Filipino and SEA livestream app with 17 million users and 11.4 million monthly views, announced a strategic alliance with Redacted Group, a Web3 start-up ecosystem, to integrate Web3 products and onboard Kumu's user base to crypto and Web3. This initiative aims to empower creators and enhance user engagement on the platform.

KC Montero, co-founder of Kumu and Vice President of Marketing and Head of Content, shared the news on social media. "We're always looking for ways to create unique experiences for our users," Montero said. "Teaming up with Redacted Group to bring Web3 to social media is an exciting step for us. Our users won't even realize they're engaging with blockchain technology. For many, RDAC will be their first cryptocurrency, and it's happening in countries where crypto adoption is growing fast. Kumu has ranked among the top 10 grossing apps in multiple countries, and we aim to leverage that to drive crypto adoption in those regions," he continued.

Kumu, launched in 2018 and raised $100M in funding, now boasts over 17 million users from 55 countries. It ranks as the #1 grossing social app in the Philippines and among the top 10 in markets like Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Kumu's business model is powered by a virtual gifting economy that allows streamers to earn through fan engagement, supporting Filipino talents like Dilaw, BINI, and Sofronio Vasquez

"We've seen incredible success with Filipino celebrities on Kumu," Montero said. "During the pandemic, Kumu was their primary source of income. Artists like BINI and Dilaw now have over 1 billion streams on Spotify, and rapper Ez Mill, who began by doing covers on Kumu, is now signed with Eminem and Dre. Sofronio Vasquez recently won The Voice in the US. We're looking to build even stronger relationships with these creators."

Redacted accelerates Web3 start-ups via its RDAC token ecosystem, offering enhanced experiences and targeted opportunities for Web2 and Web3 companies. Backed by PG Group, Redacted has raised over $10 million from investors like Polygon Ventures, The Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, and Web3 personality Dingaling. With a portfolio of 10+ projects and over 1.3 million active users, Redacted is shaping the future of Web3.

The collaboration with Redacted aims to monetize content on Kumu, reward fan engagement, and integrate cryptocurrency seamlessly. While full details of the integration remain undisclosed, Kumu has already integrated AI and blockchain technologies. In 2024, Kumu partnered with OpenAI and Agora for conversational AI in the Philippines and hosted a Web3 educational event.

Shanjan Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Redacted Group, commented, "We are building an ecosystem where users can play, trade, watch, and get rewarded. Our goal is to enhance user experiences and provide better commercial opportunities for companies. Kumu's creator economy is a perfect fit for our Web3 tech."

Both companies recognize Southeast Asia's rapid internet and social media growth. Southeast Asians are among the most active internet users, spending an average of 9-10 hours online daily, with 4 hours dedicated to social media. Kumu and Redacted aim to capitalize on this energy by creating deeper engagement loops and monetization opportunities through Web3, blockchain, and AI.

Southeast Asian leaders emphasize the need for digital transformation, with the Philippines focusing on Web3 to drive socio-economic growth. President Bongbong Marcos believes Web3 will boost transparency, efficiency in data exchange, and governance, helping achieve the country's post-pandemic economic renewal and long-term growth agenda.