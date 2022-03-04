KuCoin Referral Code QBSSS6JC: 30% fee discount and $10 sign up bonus

Offering over 500 different cryptocurrencies, KuCoin has every type of crypto to suit any investors needs. From Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Doge to newly listed coins, the exchange provides an almost endless supply of new and more established cryptocurrencies to invest in.

The KuCoin referral code QBSSS6JC can be used at the KuCoin sign up screen where you can get 30% off trading fees and a $10 welcome bonus. You can also share your own referral code after the signup and earn rewards for you and your friends.

How do I use the KuCoin referral code QBSSS6JC?

To use the Kucoin referral code, you need to go to the KuCoin signup page here and insert the code QBSSS6JC (copy and paste) into the box that says referral code. After this, just complete your signup details, and you can now enjoy your 30% discount and $10 welcome bonus.

You can use the KuCoin discount code on both the web-based version of the exchange or via the mobile application (Android or Apple).

Do I need to provide any verification or personal documents to join KuCoin?

At signup, you will only need an email address to join and start trading, as KuCoin makes it very simple and quick to join. Users can complete the optional verification (if they choose) which will provide an additional layer of security to their account, as well as larger withdrawal limits. However, without verification users still can withdraw up to 5 BTC per day, which will suit the majority of traders.

What is the KuCoin crypto exchange?

KuCoin is a global crypto trading platform that was established in 2017. The exchange allows investors from all around the world to trade all sorts of cryptocurrencies, as well as providing a secure platform to deposit and store their assets. The platform is also currently offering an extra $510 in new user rewards, in additional to the referral code bonus.

What services does KuCoin offer?

The KuCoin exchange provides many services such as spot and margin trading, futures, crypto lending, trading bots, grid trading, derivatives, savings, and mining pools. Users can also participate in KuCoin win, which allows users to use small funds to reach huge potential profits. These services are also combined with that fact that KuCoin charges only 0.1% fees (or less) on all trades, which is a very low and competitive amount. With the signup code QBSSS6JC, you can get 30% more off these fees too.

Can I refer my friends after I join KuCoin?

Yes, you can, after signup, you can use your own KuCoin referral code to invite your friends to earn rewards for both of you.

Conclusion

With a huge choice of crypto, trading methods, and low fees, KuCoin delivers anyone's investment needs all under one roof. Offering such great services, it is not a surprise they have become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the entire world. So, use the KuCoin referral code QBSSS6JC today and get your $10 and 30% trading fee discount today.