Just as Ku Hye Sun herself revealed, it is true that she took steps to discuss divorce after receiving stress from Ahn Jae Hyun's lack of interest in their marriage, his betrayal of her trust, and his frequent and intimate calls with other women while in a state of inebriation. However, after Ku Hye Sun's mother received a psychological shock and her state of health worsened, and out of a desire to protect her family life, Ku Hye Sun stated clearly on Instagram that she has no desire for divorce. Her current feelings about her mother and her family have not changed.

Therefore, articles about Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce being mutually agreed upon are completely false and without basis.

Moreover, Ku Hye Sun is no longer able to trust her agency, who one-sidedly managed their artist's private life, and has confirmed that she can no longer work with them. We hope to terminate her exclusive contract with them as soon as possible. If her agency does not cooperate, then there will be no choice but to take legal action.

We hope that there will be no more speculative articles without any evidence published about Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce.

Ku Hye Sun once again conveys her regret at causing the public concern through her private affairs, and we will work to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Neither Ku Hye Sun nor Ahn Jae Hyun are backing down. Both of them seem ready for a fight. Their divorce might end up getting quite messy.