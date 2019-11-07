Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the US, is going all out in a bid to lure more customers to its stores ahead of the all-important holiday season. On Wednesday, a day after reporting its quarterly results, the supermarket giant unveiled a new logo and a national marketing campaign that features a series of animated characters.

The company also launched a new tagline "Fresh for everyone", highlighting the company's continued effort toward offering its customers fresh and delicious food. As part of the rebranding exercise, the company is also offering its customers free grocery pickup through January 1, 2020. The company typically charges around $4.99.

The decision to lift delivery fee on grocery comes at a time when the company faces increasing competition from retail giants like Walmart and Amazon and discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl, and Dollar Store. Kroger has been under pressure since Amazon announced in 2017 that it would be acquiring grocery chain Whole Foods.

Kroger's new marketing campaign features a range of animated character which the company calls "Krojis" or Kroger emojis. The company wants to stress on the concept of "fresh goods" that has become a priority for all customers.

However, Kroger said that although the slogan "Fresh for Everyone" will be incorporated nationwide, the new logo won't affect the company's chains operating under regional nameplates. "We chose 'Fresh for Everyone' as our leading brand message because it is inclusive, clear and memorable and supports our vision of serving America," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In order to familiarize customers with the new logo and slogan, the company will also be launching a new ad campaign. The Krojis will be featured prominently in the campaign that will highlight the new in-store signage and marketing message.

Kroger has more than 1,200 stores under the Kroger name across the U.S. besides operating a host of regional supermarket chains in 35 states that includes brands like Fry's, Fred Meyer, Mariano's, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Smith's, King Soopers, QFC and others.

Kroger has been facing increasing competition on delivery from the likes of Amazon and Walmart, while the Lidl and Dollar Stores on product discount. This has seen the company aggressively investing in both the areas. Kroger also plans to invest $3.2 to $3,4 billion on similar investments next year, while it Ocado delivery facility is due to be launched in 2021.