Kristen Stewart has been quite busy lately, in addition to the upcoming Charlie's Angels, the actress has been promoting her latest project, Seberg.

The "Twilight" star made quite the risqué fashion choice as she attended the Seberg premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival. The actress teased her taut midriff and risked a wardrobe malfunction in an unbuttoned scarlet blazer adorned with white buttons.

The racy garment threatened to expose the star's cleavage as she posed up a storm, pairing this with oversize culottes.

Kristen Stewart rocked the look, giving it elegance.

Kristen Stewart will reportedly soon appear in the Charlie's Angels reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks and co-starring Naomi Banks from Aladdin and Ella Balinska. A source at the time of the break up told E! News: 'Kristen and Stella are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people.'

Kristen Stewart and Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell recently got back together after splitting up at the end of last year. Stella and Kristen are said to have rekindled their romance, according to a source confiding in US Weekly.

The source went on to say that the pair started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen then went to Germany to film and they realised that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change. However, the pair seems to have gotten back together and it looks like they are having fun again. Kristen Stewart is definitely putting her acting chops to good use with the varied roles she has been playing. You can check out the pics here: