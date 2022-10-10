Kremlin Insider Confronts Putin; Blames Him For Mistakes And Mismanagement in Ukraine War; Opposes Mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been confronted by Kremlin insiders for his mistake and mismanagement, according to a report. The key information which suggests turmoil in Russia's leadership was part of President Joe Biden's daily briefing.

The discontent that the member of Putin's inner circle expressed related to what the insider considered mismanagement of the war effort and mistakes being made by those executing the military campaign, reported The Washington Post citing people familiar with the matter.

Putin's Inner Circle Unhappy With Mistakes, Mismanagement In Ukraine War

The identity of the Kremlin insider is not confirmed but it was revealed to Biden in an intelligence briefing. Putin's inner circle which includes aides and advisers is small. Colleagues whom he met from the days of his services in the KGB are part of it.

A western intelligence official suggested that the Kremlin insiders are particularly exercised by recent Russian losses, misguided direction, and extensive military shortcomings.

Kremlin Insider Against Mobilization

"Internal tensions are "consistent with the way in which the campaign has gone for the Russians and the atmospherics in the Kremlin. There are a lot of people who are convinced this isn't going well or the right course of action," a second Western intelligence official told The Post.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, confirmed that there are disagreements among Putin's inner circle over the mobilization announcement and some other decisions.

He revealed that some of the insiders believe that Russia should adopt a different strategy. But Peskov stressed that these disagreements are part of the usual working process.

"There are working arguments: about the economy, about the conduct of the military operation. There are arguments about the education system. This is part of the normal working process, and it is not a sign of any split," said Peskov, according to the Post.