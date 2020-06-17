Kpop star Yohan, member of TST boy band, passed away on June 16. The news has left fans and music lovers shocked as the singer was just 28 years old. However, the cause of the sudden death of the singer is not known yet.

Yohan's funeral will be held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon. Yohan will be buried at Yongin Catholic Park Cemetery. The funeral procession will be held on June 18.

Yohan was the vocalist in the TST band, formerly known as Top Secret. He joined the team in 2017. The singer had celebrated his 28th birthday on April 16. Moreover, his fans expressed deep sadness and shock over the news of his death. Yohan was seen active on Instagram two weeks ago.

Fans have said they cannot accept the fact and are pouring in condolences and messages on Yohan's Instagram account. The report of the singer's death was first published by SPOTV. Along with the news of the singer passing away, it also said that the reason for his death was not disclosed according to the wish of the family.

Top Secret's agency, KJ Music Entertainment issued an official statement with regard to Yohan's death. The lable said: "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world."

Family Requests to Respect Their Privacy

Explaining further the agency said that Yohan's family was currently in deep mourning. It revealed that the family has pleaded to the media not to speculate the reason for Yohan's death.

"The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting," the agency said.

Before joining TST, Yohan was a member of the band NOM, which was his entry into KPop. But NOM was disbanded and Yohan joined the group TST in 2017. In January, TST released its latest album Count Down. Yohan is seen as the vocalist in the group and along with his team actively took part in the promotional activities on social media and V Live. The group had regular interactions with fans virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions.