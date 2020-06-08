Kpop star Lim Young Min is officially not a part of AB6IX from Monday, his agency Brand New Music has said. The decision to cut him off the group was taken after the singer was caught in a drunken-driving case on May 31.

The Brand New Music issued a statement in this regard saying: "After thorough discussion with AB6IX member Lim Young Min, singer's departure from AB6IX was decided today with respect to his wish to no longer cause harm to the group."

The agency termed it as sudden news and apologized to the fans of AB6IX and personally said sorry to those involved in album promotions. The agency also announced that AB6IX will be reorganized as a four-member group and continue promotions of the album with Kim Dong Hyun, Lee Dae Hwi, Jeong Woong and Park Woo Jin. It is not clear if a new member will be added to the group.

AB6IX Will Now be Four-member Group

AB6IX promised more mature music and performances in the future sans star Lim Young Min. Currently, the group is working on its comeback and will not let this incident (of Lim Young Min leaving the group) affect its current and future albums.

An announcement of Lim Young Min halting all his activities as part of AB6IX group was made on June 4. This news followed the incident of the singer being caught and his driver's license being revoked on May 31.

The agency said that Lim Young Min will no more be a part of the group and because of the drunken driving incident and due to his departure, the comeback album of the group, titled Vivid, which was scheduled to be released on June 8 has been postponed to June 29.

Here is the music video teaser for the upcoming title track THE ANSWER from the album Vivid:

The agency had previously said that Young Min was caught driving in an inebriated state when he was going back to his team's accommodation after drinking with personal acquaintances. His driver's license was revoked immediately.

On June 6, it was announced that Lim Young Min's portion will be edited out as much as possible from Mnet's Good Girl show. Good Girl is a show where female hip-hop and R&B artists team up to complete quests against guest artists. The reality program will showcase other idols from AB6IX, along with VIXX's Ravi, Oh My Girl, and Hyolyn.